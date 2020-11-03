Water management in Vietnam needs to be flexible

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy director of the Water Resources Management Department, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about the need to adopt a flexible plan to cope with the severe droughts in the Mekong Delta. Chau Tran Vinh. — Photo nhandan.com.vn What measures has the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment adopted to reduce the negative impacts on farming activities in the Mekong Delta? The Mekong Delta has recently been seriously hit by severe drought. Yet, thanks to the good weather forecast and good instructions from the government, in many localities the damage was less severe than in 2016. During the dry season, many reservoirs, particularly big reservoirs in the regions were only able to store just about 40-75 per cent of their capacity to serve agriculture production. From last December, the Tây Nguyên Water Resource Management Agency has worked closely with all localities and lake owners to discuss plans to discharge water to the lower basins to help farmers do their agriculture production in the dry season. They even discussed a contingency plan on how best to deal with the severe water shortage situation. Though the water volume discharged to all the reservoirs was limited, management boards… Read full this story

