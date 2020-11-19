Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Trương Thị Mai (right) hands over a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to VNRC President Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) has helped over 103 million people with total value of more than VNĐ20 trillion (US$863 million) in the past five years, making an important contribution to the country’s socio-economic development in the 2015-20 period. Participants heard that at the fifth emulation congress of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society in Hà Nội on Thursday. On the occasion, Party General Secretary, President Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Honorary President of the VNRC, praised results of patriotic emulation movement and contributions of society, Red Cross members, volunteers and youth nationwide for the humanitarian cause over the past five years. In his letter, Trọng called on organisations, businesses, individuals and the community to actively participate in the patriotic emulation movement of the Vietnam Red Cross, contributing to the implementation of the Party and State’s social security policies and deepening the traditional kindness of Vietnamese generations. Attending the event, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Trương Thị Mai highlighted VNRC’s achievements over… Read full this story

VNRC makes important contribution to country's socio-economic development have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.