Technology VNPT, MobiFone to launch 5G commercial pilot next month The Saigon Times Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020,12:12 (GMT+7) VNPT, MobiFone to launch 5G commercial pilot next monthThe Saigon Times A MobiFone 5G base receiver station. VNPT and MobiFone will launch the 5G commercial pilot next month – PHOTO: SGGP HCMC – Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and MobiFone are making final preparations for the launch of the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network next month, with the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications allowing VNPT to launch the 5G commercial pilot in Hanoi and HCMC. It is the exclusive telecom carrier allowed to launch the commercial pilot in the country’s two largest cities, the local media reported. VNPT will provide the service at no charge at some sites. A VNPT representative said the process of preparing for the 5G commercial pilot was conveniently underway and its 5G service speed is estimated to be 10 times faster than the average speed of the current 4G service. In addition, MobiFone has confirmed it will conduct the commercial pilot of the 5G network in HCMC. The mobile carrier has worked with leading 5G equipment suppliers in the world to pave the way for the commercial… Read full this story

