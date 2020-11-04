VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has produced versions of its song on fighting fake news in 13 additional languages, bringing the total versions to 15. The song, “No Fake News”, performed by rappers DaLab, was first released on March 27 and immediately caught widespread attention. A version with English subtitles debuted the following day. The new versions are in French, Spanish, Russian, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Thai, Indonesian, Lao, and Khmer. The song was produced amid a scourge of fake news, which can cause serious damage to individuals, organisations, businesses, and society as a whole. Fake news on COVID-19, in particular, has flourished in Vietnam and around the world. Taking advantage of the complex situation surrounding the outbreak, many people have posted false information to attract viewers and “Likes” but have created confusion and anxiety among the public and posed difficulties for prevention and control efforts. “No Fake News” can be found on VNA’s websites, TV channels, YouTube channel, and Facebook account, the official YouTube channel of DaLab, music websites such as ZingMP3, and TikTok. It has also been promoted on TV channels such as VTV, VOVTV, VTC, and ANTV, as well as in newspapers. The song has… Read full this story

