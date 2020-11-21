Corporate VNA joins hands with BR-VT and Saigontourist Group By Le Anh Saturday, Nov 21, 2020,20:23 (GMT+7) VNA joins hands with BR-VT and Saigontourist Group By Le Anh Representatives of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and Vietnam Airlines sign a cooperation agreement on November 20 – PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES HCMC – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 20 signed cooperation agreements with the government of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and Saigontourist Group to further develop tourism and the economy in the province and the country. The signing of the agreements is aimed at intensifying the cooperation between the carrier and the two partners, pushing up efficiency in production and business and contributing to promoting tourism and trade for the province, especially Vietnam. Le Ngoc Khanh, vice chairman of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, said that the cooperation between Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and Vietnam Airlines played an important role in promoting the development of tourism and trade activities and attracting investors. “This is an opportunity to create special tourism products and services for the province and optimize its tourism strength,” he said. Following the country’s efforts in helping the economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam Airlines will join hands with the… Read full this story

VNA joins hands with BR-VT and Saigontourist Group have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.