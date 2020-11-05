VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over. Vu Hai Bang, CEO of Woodsland, one of the country’s leading furniture exporters, said his company had received notice from US and EU customers to delay or stop delivery as soon as their governments announced measures such as border closure and social distancing. But luckily, it got new orders from customers who had been buying from Malaysia, he said. Vietnam has better controlled the pandemic than other countries in the region, and so businesses have been functioning normally despite the social distancing, he added. Huynh Quang Thanh, Chairman and CEO of Hiep Long Fine Furniture Company in Binh Duong province, said thanks to diversifying its markets and exporting to North America, the Middle East, Japan and other places, his company continued to do business despite the tough times. Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA) and of AA Corporation, said despite the disease outbreak, he did not close his factory, only partially reduced production capacity. The company also actively informed… Read full this story

