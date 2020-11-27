Stock Market VN-Index rises to year’s record high The Saigon Times Friday, Nov 27, 2020,20:10 (GMT+7) VN-Index rises to year’s record highThe Saigon Times An employee of a local securities firm monitors stock movements – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The strong cash flow helped the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange maintain growth momentum today, November 27, and reach 1,010.22 points, the highest since the beginning of this year. With winners outnumbering losers by 251 to 167, the main index added 4.25 points, or 0.42%, from the session earlier. The southern market saw 446.44 million shares worth VND9.87 trillion changing hands, declining by 9.54% in volume and 4.12% in value compared with the previous session. Some 64.71 million shares worth over VND1.92 trillion were traded in block deals. One of the biggest gainers was lender HDB, which shot up to the ceiling price at VND21,450, after it closed the shareholder list to pay cash dividend. Construction material producer CVT also shot up to the ceiling price at VND51,500 for the ninth straight session. Other major contributors were steelmaker HPG, lender MBB and mobile phone retailer MWG, soaring by 3.28% to VND36,250, 2.56% to VND20,000 and 2.4% to VND115,500, respectively. Petroleum stock GAS, lender VCB… Read full this story

