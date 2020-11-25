Stock Market VN-Index nears 1,000 points The Saigon Times Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020,18:48 (GMT+7) VN-Index nears 1,000 pointsThe Saigon Times A statue of a bull and a bear outside the Hochiminh Stock Exchange in District 1, HCMC. VN-Index soared to near 1,000 points on November 25 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Continuing its upward spiral, the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange closed up 4.18 points, or 0.42%, at 999.94 today, November 25, supported by strong demand for large-cap stocks. Closing the day, the southern bourse saw 205 stocks winning and 221 others losing. Trade volume totaled over 475 million shares worth VND10.9 trillion, down 13.5% in volume and 11% in value against the previous session. Block deals contributed VND1.3 trillion to the total value. Steelmaker HPG slumped by 5% at the close, but saw a huge volume of 55.7 million shares traded. Many large-cap stocks performed well and ended the day up, with property firm VIC adding 1.5% and lender VCB gaining 1.2%. Dairy firm VNM made a recovery and ended the session up 0.8%, while brewery firm SAB and retailer VRE improved 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. As one of the best performers on the southern bourse, lender VPB jumped by 4.1%… Read full this story

