VN Health ministry calls for testing of food packaging from COVID-19-hit countries

A woman shops in a supermarket in Nha Trang City, Khánh Hoà Province, Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiên Minh HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health of Việt Nam has ordered the testing of samples of food packaging imported from countries with large COVID-19 outbreaks to head off potential exposure to the virus. The precautionary move comes as Việt Nam has largely controlled the domestic situation – it has gone more than 80 days without community transmission – but health authorities warn risks of virus resurgence remain real and significant. To strengthen prevention measures and prevent the spread of the coronavirus into Việt Nam, the Ministry of Health – standing member of the Central Inter-agency Steering Committee on Food Safety, asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance (the General Department of Customs), and the People's Committees of centrally-controlled cities and provinces to instruct authorities to take strict control measures, especially against frozen food imported products from countries with outbreaks. Samples should be collected and tested for the presence of the virus and the results submitted to the health ministry. The ministry also called for stepped-up information campaigns and awareness-raising efforts

