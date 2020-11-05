VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies. A research group under the Ministry of Finance will be set up to study and propose policies to manage virtual assets and crypto currencies. (File photo) The group had nine members, lead by Vice Chairman of the State Securities Commission Pham Hong Son. Other members are from the State Securities Commission, General Department of Taxation, State Bank of Vietnam’s Department of Banking and Financial Institutions and Legal Department, Vietnam Customs and National Institute for Vietnam Finance. Policies to effectively manage virtual assets were crucial in the context that virtual assets were developing rapidly but posing risks and might cause negative impacts on the market. On August 21, 2017, the Prime Minister issued Decision No 1255/QD-TTg to approve the project about completing the legal framework for managing virtual assets, crypto currencies and electronic currencies. On April 11, 2018, Directive No 10/CT-TT was issued with the aim to enhance management on transactions related to Bitcoin and other crypto currencies to put it under control and minimise their negative impacts. Governor of the State Bank… Read full this story

