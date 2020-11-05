VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19. Analysts predict a bad year for cashew growers and exporters. China has initially succeeded in controlling Covid-19, but the epidemic has been escalating all over the world, including the US and Europe. Analysts predict a bad year for cashew growers and exporters. China has initially succeeded in controlling Covid-19, but the epidemic has been escalating all over the world, including the US and Europe. In the domestic market, farmers in Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai saw sharp price falls. A farmer in Dong Nai province said the raw cashew nut price was VND25,000-26,000 per kilogram earlier this crop, but it dropped VND21,000 in February and VND20,000 in March. The price continued to fall to VND14,000 in mid-April. Thanh Mai Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down. Vietnam needs more input materials to export more cashew nuts Vietnam is among the world’s top cashew nut exporters, but it still cannot control the material supply sources.

