BizInfo Visitors astonished at new appearance of NovaWorld Ho Tram Monday, Nov 30, 2020,09:52 (GMT+7) Visitors astonished at new appearance of NovaWorld Ho Tram On November 21, nearly 1,000 guests were present at NovaWorld Ho Tram to see the first complete facilities of the project and enjoy performances of singers Bang Kieu and Nguyen Hong Nhung on Ho Tram Beach at sunset. The “brightening NovaWorld Ho Tram” program was held at the NovaWorld Ho Tram resort, tourism and entertainment complex, which covers 1,000 hectares of land along a coastal road from Loc An in Dat Do District to Binh Chau in Xuyen Moc District of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Coming to NovaWorld Ho Tram, customers can see two first facilities of the project: The Tropicana and Wonderland. The Tropicana is under construction and will be put into service soon to meet the travel and entertainment demand of customers. Customers can experience a comfortable lifestyle that has become a new tourism trend for Vietnamese people. Meanwhile, the Wonderland includes shophouses featuring the European architecture, while its Sales Gallery has been completed to serve visitors. Especially, the quadridetached villa model with a special design has been developed at Ho Tram for the first time, attracting the… Read full this story

Visitors astonished at new appearance of NovaWorld Ho Tram have 360 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.