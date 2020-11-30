Virus-hit Shell says cutting up to 9,000 jobs by 2022

In this file photo taken on July 30, 2020, a woman rides her bicycle past the Shell Pernis site in Rotterdam. Energy major Shell unleashed a major restructuring plan on September 30, 2020, to combat plunging oil prices driven by the coronavirus pandemic, warning it will also spark more asset writedowns in the third quarter. Royal Dutch Shell said in a statement that it would axe between 7,000 and 9,000 positions by the end of 2022, of which 1,500 staff have already agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year. The job cuts would amount to roughly 10 percent of Shell’s total global workforce of 80,000 staff across more than 70 countries.(Robin UTRECHT / ANP / AFP) Royal Dutch Shell said in a statement that it would axe between 7,000 and 9,000 positions by the end of 2022, of which 1,500 staff have already agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year. The job cuts would amount to roughly 10 percent of Shell’s total global workforce of 80,000 staff across more than 70 countries. The Anglo-Dutch giant aims to generate annual savings of between $2.0 billion and $2.5 billion (1.7-2.1 billion euros) under the plan, which also includes other measures to streamline… Read full this story

