Violations found at Nhổn-Hà Nội Railway Station elevated railway project

The first train of Nhổn-Hà Nội Railway Station urban elevated rail project has been transported to Hà Nội on October 20. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Government Inspectorate (GI) has announced violations found at the ongoing Nhổn-Hà Nội Railway Station urban elevated rail project in Hà Nội. The inspection was carried out following a complaint by Lương Xuân Bình, former deputy head of the Hà Nội Urban Railway Management Board. The inspectorate found grounds for a lot of the issues, Bình raised. The project is developed by Hà Nội Urban Railway Management Board. French consultancy firm Systra was hired for 10.6 million euros in November 2007. There were many shortcomings in the beginning and the contract contains a lot of ambiguous contents that can be interpreted differently by both parties. The GI said although the project was complex and large with the application of new technologies and standards, the contract only defines a period of 25 months with a total value of 10.6 million euros. It is not feasible, failing to meet the project's requirements. Three appendices later were signed and the total consulting rate increased to 17.1 million euros. The adjustment of the contract value was attributed to slow progress…

