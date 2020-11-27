The first train of Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban elevated rail project has been transported to Hanoi on October 20. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Inspectorate (GI) has announced violations found at the ongoing Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban elevated rail project in Hanoi. The inspection was carried out following a complaint by Luong Xuan Binh, former deputy head of the Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board. The inspectorate found grounds for a lot of the issues Binh raised. The project is developed by Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board. French consultancy firm Systra was hired for 10.6 million euros in November 2007. There were many shortcomings in the beginning and the contract contains a lot of ambiguous contents that can be interpreted differently by both parties. The GI said although the project is complex and large with the application of new technologies and standards, the contract only defines a period of 25 months with a total value of 10.6 million euros. It is not feasible, failing to meet the project’s requirements. Three appendices later were signed and the total consulting rate increased to 17.1 million euros. The adjustment of the contract value was attributed to slow progress in performing the… Read full this story

Violations found at elevated railway project in Hanoi have 300 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.