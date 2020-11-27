Viettel has been one of the pioneers in launching 5G in Viet Nam. — Photo courtesy of Viettel The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) took the lead among four mobile service providers in the country in terms of mobile service in September, according to the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications. Earlier, the department conducted a survey on the quality of mobile services in Lang Son and Bac Giang provinces in the past two weeks of September. Viettel topped the list as it met all six criteria, especially techniques, readiness of wireless services, and call quality. The results reflecting the technical quality of the mobile service providers in the surveyed localities were valid at the time of the survey. Viettel is followed by the other mobile service providers of the Viet Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Mobilephone Corporation, and the Vietnamobile Telecommunications Joint Stock Company. Last year, Frost & Sullivan honoured its member corporation, Viettel Telecom as the best mobile data service provider in Viet Nam 2019. — VNS 0

Viettel named best mobile service provider in Viet Nam have 269 words, post on bizhub.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.