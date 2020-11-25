The event was attended by representatives from the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, foreign embassies in Hungary, the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, and Hungarian friends, and Vietnamese people in the host nation. At the event Reviewing the nation’s history and achievements in socio-economy and foreign affairs in the past 75 years, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tien Thuc said Vietnam has won the international community’s trust and support. He went on by highlighting the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership, and affirmed although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected activities to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, both sides have enjoyed sound ties in the past seven decades. Vietnam always treasures the Hungarian government and people’s support for the nation during its struggle for independence as well as national construction and development, he said, adding both sides will enhance cooperative relations in all sectors, as well as work to elevate the ties to a new height through working visits of high-level leaders, ministries, sectors and localities. Meanwhile, Gyula Nagy, a representative from the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, said the Hungarian government and people always support and have special attention to the relations with Vietnam. He spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in… Read full this story

Vietnam’s 75th National Day observed in Hungary have 335 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.