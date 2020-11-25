Vietnamese units present necessities to Lao armed forces and people

These gifts would help ease some of the difficulties facing the armed forces and people in the Lao provinces of Salavan and Sekong At A Dot-Ta Vang and Hong Van-Co Tai border gates, the missions handed over nine tons of rice and other essential commodities, such as instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, canned meat, and medical supplies to Border Protection Companies 511 and 531, Ta Vang and Co Tai police stations, and people in Ka Lo, Se Sap and Co Tai villages (Laos). These gifts would help ease some of the difficulties facing the armed forces and people in the Lao provinces of Salavan and Sekong. The two Lao localities had been badly affected by recent prolonged flooding. Many of the roads in the two provinces have been eroded so local traffic has been paralyzed. That caused many difficulties to locals, including food shortages. According to Nguyen Thi Suu, Secretary of the A Luoi district Party Committee (Vietnam), the district has mobilized all resources to support the armed forces and people in the Lao provinces which border A Luoi district to help them stabilize their lives soon. Source: bienphong Translated by Chung Anh

