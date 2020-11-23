Vietnam Venture Summit 2020 to take place this week

$425 million was committed to provide leverage innovative startups in Vietnam in 2019-2021 at the Vietnam Venture Summit 2019 Vietnam Venture Summit 2020 (VVS) is the annual policy dialogue between international and national venture funds with the government and the startup ecosystem in Vietnam, co-organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Golden Gate Venture. Vietnam Venture Summit 2020 has significant meaning to motivate the development of innovative enterprises, finding solutions and opportunities for Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem to integrate into the global market. The summit creates opportunities to bridge investors with startups and innovators who have unique and potential ideas. Through the summit, with the support of ministries, departments, sectors, domestic, and foreign experts, Vietnamese innovation enterprises will find directions and reach success in the time to come. The summit this year is expected to have the attendance of about 800-1,000 delegates, leaders of several ministries and branches, nearly 50 international and domestic speakers, leaders of technology groups, investors, and startups home and abroad, representatives of institutions and universities across the country. Leaders of well-known corporations such as VNG; Grab Vietnam; MoMo; GoJek; VNPay, Tiki, and Sendo, as well as representatives of major investment funds… Read full this story

