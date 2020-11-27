Community Vietnam, UK sign agreement to fight antimicrobial resistance The Saigon Times Friday, Nov 27, 2020,16:56 (GMT+7) Vietnam, UK sign agreement to fight antimicrobial resistance The Saigon Times The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health on November 26 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF UK EMBASSY IN VIETNAM HCMC – Vietnam and the United Kingdom will join hands to fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Vietnam for the 2021-2023 period, according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed on November 26 on the occasion of World Antibiotic Awareness Week. The agreement was signed by the Medical Service Administration under the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, the representative office of pharma group GSK in HCMC and the British Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency reported. The partnership aims to support the Vietnam Government’s long-term strategy articulated in the “National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance” and aligns with the initiatives of the UK Government to support developing countries in solving the AMR problem. “The National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance for the 2013-2020 period and development of a strategy for the next five years are among the most important focuses of the health sector,” said Assoc. Prof. Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Medical… Read full this story

