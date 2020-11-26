Nation Vietnam to test food imported from Covid-19 affected countries The Saigon Times Thursday, Nov 26, 2020,18:47 (GMT+7) Vietnam to test food imported from Covid-19 affected countriesThe Saigon Times A customer chooses products at a Saigon Co.op supermarket in Hanoi. Imported food from Covid-19-hit countries will be tested – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has ordered relevant agencies to test food imported from countries and territories that have reported Covid-19 outbreaks in order to prevent a further spread of the virus into Vietnam. The Ministry asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the General Department of Vietnam Customs under the Ministry of Finance to closely control food, especially frozen food, imported from Covid-19 affected countries. They have also been urged to take samples from the packaging for testing and reporting the results to the Ministry of Health. On November 25, Nguyen Thanh Phong, head of the Vietnam Food Administration under the Ministry of Health, said that since imported food may pose a high risk for the spread of Covid-19, the Ministry asked relevant agencies to conduct tests and report difficulties during the testing process to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection… Read full this story

