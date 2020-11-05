Vietnam needs long-term policies on solar power development

The Decision 13/2020 on the development of solar power in Vietnam was released by the government on April 6, 2020. The new decision, to take effect on May 22, 2020 and be valid until the end of 2020, includes the new feed-in-tariff (FIT 2), or the electricity price at which solar power developers sell to EVN (the Electricity of Vietnam), the only wholesale buyer. The projects’ investors only have seven more months (they must become operational by the end of this year to be able to enjoy FIT 2 mechanism) to implement the projects, which seems to be an impossible mission. The projects’ investors only have seven more months (they must become operational by the end of this year to be able to enjoy FIT 2 mechanism) to implement the projects, which seems to be an impossible mission. Mai Lan Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth. Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period Instead of rushing to build wind and solar… Read full this story

