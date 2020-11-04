Vietnam national football team in top 15 in Asia

Vietnam remain at No 94 in the world FIFA rankings, released on Thursday. Vietnam remain world No 94 and Asian No 14 in the FIFA’s latest ranking. — Photo hanoimoi.com Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, few international matches were played over the last few months, causing almost no change in the world table. The world top 10 remained the same at the top, with Belgium, France and Brazil first, second and third, respectively. The Vietnamese squad are still No 14 in Asia and the only team from Southeast Asia in the continental top 15. Asia’s strongest sides are Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia and Qatar. In ASEAN, Vietnam are on top, followed by Thailand at No 113, the Philippines No 124 and Myanmar No 136. It could be months before international matches return. FIFA has asked for games to only be played after June and Vietnam’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been rescheduled for October and November. Following the new timetable, Vietnam will visit Malaysia on October 13 before hosting Indonesia on November 12 and the UAE five days later. It is also time the team will prepare to defend their title at the 2020 AFF Cup which is planned for November 23 to… Read full this story

