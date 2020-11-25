Le Anh Duc-Chairman, Board of Directors Vietnam Sturgeon Group JSC Siberian sturgeon and sterlet appeared in Vietnam in 2007, when Ha Quang JSC cooperated with Russian experts to hatch their eggs here and successfully bred both species at Tuyen Tam Lake in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. In November that year, Ha Quang became a part of Vietnam Sturgeon Group from Lam Dong’s Dalat city, which began raising four sturgeon species from 2008, adding beluga and Russian sturgeon, which is also known as diamond or Danube sturgeon, at Da Mi Lake in the central province of Binh Thuan. By 2008, the average temperature of the lake was only 30.5°C, but more than 20,000 sturgeon survived, ate well, and gained weight as required. Two years later, the production of Vietnamese sturgeon reached around 1,000 tonnes, more than the initial estimate. At that time, the sturgeon itself and its caviar was meant for direct exports to Japan, Russia, and the United States. Despite this initial success, sturgeon farming has not been an easy endeavour. Sturgeons have much higher demand to their environment than other fish species, so the company bred many broodstock to select appropriate fingerlings for the Vietnamese environment…. Read full this story

Vietnam more suitable for sturgeon products have 297 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.