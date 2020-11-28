The conference, entitled “The role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of Parliamentarism in Kazakhstan”, was organized by Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis. Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Uong Chu Luu (center) attends the online conference. (Photo: VNA) Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Uong Chu Luu spoke highly of the crucial role of leader Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazakhstan’s development as well as the significant achievements that the Kazakhstan people gained under his direction. Moreover, he said that the Vietnam-Kazakhstan parliamentary ties have seen strong developments over the past years, and underlined that the State and people of Vietnam always appreciated Kazakhstan’s support for the nation during its wars for national independence in the past as well as in its current national development cause. Translated by Quynh Oanh

Vietnam, Kazakhstan promote parliamentary relations have 237 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.