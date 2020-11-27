Vietnam honours Clean Up the World campaign

How did the Clean Up the World campaign come about and how is it celebrated in Vietnam? Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan The Clean Up the World campaign was initiated back in 1993 by Australia and was then launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on a global scale, to be held on the third week of every September. Ever since then, the campaign has become one of the major international annual events about the environment, drawing active engagement from hundreds of millions of participants from more than 130 countries around the world. This is a valued chance to call on organisations, businesses, individuals, and the entire community to partake in activities on environmental protection and improvement through collecting, processing, recycling waste, and saying no to single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags. Responding to the UNEP’s call, this year the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) chose the theme “Take action to change the world” to marshal organisations, businesses, and communities to take action to protect their surroundings. Amid the current complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be unwise to stage or join a big launching event – but even a small gesture… Read full this story

