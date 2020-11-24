Nation Vietnam faces high risk of imported Covid-19 transmission The Saigon Times Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020,18:33 (GMT+7) Vietnam faces high risk of imported Covid-19 transmission The Saigon Times Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the teleconference – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – Vietnam is at high risk of acquiring imported Covid-19 transmission cases in the last few months of the year as many important events have been planned during this time, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said at a teleconference on Covid-19 infection prevention and control this morning, November 24, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Long said localities across the country have tried hard to bring life back to normal in recent months and, as such, stricter infection prevention and control measures will be required. According to the Health Minister, Vietnam has gone 83 days without new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. However, the pandemic is still developing complicatedly elsewhere around the world, with many countries reporting a surge in new cases recently. Risks remain high as travel has been eased somewhat. On November 23 alone, there were some 5,000 people visiting or leaving Vietnam, including 77 people who entered Vietnam illegally through the northern borders. Many Vietnamese people returning from… Read full this story

