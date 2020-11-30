Vietnam Digital Investor Club established

This is the first club in Vietnam specializing in investment activities for digital start-ups, attracting several large corporations and technological investment funds. The Vietnam Digital Investor Club (VDI) is officially introduced to boost the establishment of the national start-up ecosystem. Initiated by Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), VDI aims to boost the establishment of the national start-up ecosystem. VDI’s core members include technological business people and investors operating in Vietnam. VINASA said there is still a “gap” in the current start-up movement as both funds and investors have paid much attention to financial support and economic capacity but not to capacity building and technology development consultancy. VDI focuses on providing investment guiding and special consultation for technological start-ups so Vietnam can have a growing number of strong digital enterprises, contributing to the national digital transformation process. Nguyen Dinh Thang, VINASA’s vice chairman cum chairman of the club, said: “VDI wants to become an active organization in both domestic and international innovative start-up ecosystems. VDI hopes to help young businesses take confident steps towards their sustainable development.” In the initial period, the club’s members committed an investment of 6 million USD into start-ups. Source: VNA

