Vietnam Coast Guard stands side by side with ethnic minority people

The event also saw the participation of local people, teachers and students from the Primary and Secondary Schools in Tien Xuan province. According to Colonel Nguyen Quang Sy, Political Chief of the unit, the Muong ethnic minority group makes up 70 percent of the commune’s population. All of them are still facing difficulties and challenges in life. Therefore, Tien Xuan commune was chosen to implement the “Coast guards stand side by side with ethnic minority people and religious followers” program. Presenting gifts to policy households in Tien Xuan commune Various activities were conducted during the program, including information dissemination on Vietnam’s seas and islands, the Vietnam Coast Guard’s history and missions, and the Party’s and State’s policies in the current context. The Staff of the Vietnam Coast Guard Command also presented gifts, worth more than VND 62 million, to policy families and poor students with high academic results. This is a meaningful activity to improve the locals’ knowledge of issues relating to national seas and islands, the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard in 2018, and the Party’s and State’s views and policies on ethnic minority people and religions. These activities aim to raise the citizens’ responsibility for the cause of… Read full this story

