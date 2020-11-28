Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Festival opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The 2020 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Festival (AI4VN) opened on November 27 in Ho Chi Minh City with the theme of AI and its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The opening ceremony of the Vietnam AI Festival Jointly held by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the two-day event will see the attendance of over 500 leading Vietnamese and foreign experts in the field. According to experts, AI is considered one of the core technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, with many countries having recognised its significant impact across all social aspects. Vietnam is no exception and the event is expected to drive the development of AI in the country by connecting elements within the ecosystem, from research institutes and universities to enterprises, technology firms, start-up companies and the AI community. The gathering also aims to promote the research and application of AI in various sectors such as healthcare, education, business, trade, finance and agriculture. It is also an opportunity for business executives to adopt a pioneering role in the development and application of technological solutions to help their companies stand firm against the varied impacts of Covid-19. During the two days, there will be six workshops on AI in banking-finance,… Read full this story

