Vietnam Airlines Group launches promotional programmes at VITM 2020

Passengers are making check-in procedures at the Can Tho International Airport. – Photo the courtesy of Vietnam Airlines HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines will offer thousands of discount codes when visitors buy tickets on websites or mobile apps of the airlines at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020. This is a key promotional programme conducted by Vietnam Airlines Group (including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO) at the event taking place from November 18-21 in Hà Nội. It is expected to stimulate tourism demand after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The discount code is from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, applicable to domestic itineraries from Hà Nội, with a flight time from November 19, 2020, to March 31, 2021 (not applicable for peak periods). Meanwhile, VASCO introduces special offers for the Hà Nội- Điện Biên route from VNĐ499,000 (US$21.5)/way (equivalent to VNĐ1,019,000 including taxes and fees); HCM City – Rạch Giá/Cà Mau from VNĐ99,000/way (equivalent to VNĐ579,000 including taxes and fees). Valid for purchased tickets and travel itinerary is from October 16, 2020, to December 31, 2020. With the theme ‘Tourism towards the future’, VITM 2020 encourages businesses and organisations participating in the event to come up with… Read full this story

