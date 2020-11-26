Community Vietnam, ADB reach agreement over natural disaster recovery aid The Saigon Times Thursday, Nov 26, 2020,13:01 (GMT+7) Vietnam, ADB reach agreement over natural disaster recovery aidThe Saigon Times The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and ADB sign the agreement on November 24 – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have reached an agreement over an emergency grant worth US$2.5 million for natural disaster recovery in central Vietnam to assist the central provinces in recovering from the recent floods and typhoons. The agreement was signed by Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong and ADB country director Andrew Jefferies yesterday afternoon, November 24, the Government’s news site reported. The aid, which is sourced from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, aims to ensure that the affected people have access to basic medical and social services and resources to rebuild their lives and livelihoods. According to Cuong, from September until mid-November, the central region was deeply affected by typhoons, floods and landslides. More than 230 people were killed or went missing, while the economic loss was estimated at VND30 trillion. “The Vietnamese Government has provided 16,000 tons of… Read full this story

