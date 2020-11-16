Viet Nam to see boom in supply of industrial property next year: Savills

The Vietnam industrial white paper reported that sudden growth in lease enquiries for land, factory and warehousing has resulted in price escalations in IPs near major cities. — Photo thuongtruong.com.vn Viet Nam will see strong growth in industrial property next year due to higher demand for industrial parks as business expand production or relocate out of China, according to Savills Viet Nam. “In the coming years, particularly 2021 and 2022, I think we are going to see a big emphasis on supply,” John Campbell, Industrial Services, Savills Vietnam, told Viet Nam News. “This is going to be increasingly pursued by multinational manufacturers as corporations seek to mitigate risk and diversify locations. Viet Nam is on the top of many others outside of China and I think this is going to be a big focus for the future.” In terms of land supply, Dong Nai Province is planning eight additional industrial zones (IZs), including four new IZs in Long Thanh and four other IZs in Phuoc Binh, Tan Hiep and Binh An communes, according to the Savills’ Vietnam industrial white paper 2020 released in Ha Noi on Thursday. The largest private conglomerate in Viet Nam, Vingroup, plans to invest over $400… Read full this story

