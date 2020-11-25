Việt Nam strengthens movement against antimicrobial resistance

Experts call for further efforts to preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials at a meeting held today on the occasion of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week in Việt Nam.— VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — Experts have called for further action today to preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials at a meeting held on Wednesday on the occasion of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week in Việt Nam. World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) aims to increase awareness of global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers and policy makers to avoid the further emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections. At the event, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) along with partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), committed to working together to help stop the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in hospitals, farms and homes. “We are taking action to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Today, we are launching a new set of guidelines to instruct hospitals on what they must do to better manage the use of antimicrobials,” said Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn. “We are also looking… Read full this story

