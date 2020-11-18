Việt Nam Social Security launches app

A woman uses the VssID application in Hà Nội.— VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Social Security launched the application VssID at an online meeting with 20,000 participants in 63 provinces and cities on Monday afternoon. The VssID mobile application provides essential utilities and information such as monitoring the participation process, policies of social and health insurance, looking up information of social insurance code, social insurance agents, hospitals and health clinics to allow people to use health insurance cards for examination and treatment, household health insurance and 24-hour-daily supporting services. Speaking at the launching ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said the launch of the application was a strong step in administrative reform and information-technology application of the insurance sector. Phúc also recognised the sector’s efforts in researching and applying modern technologies to bring more benefits to participants of health and social insurance. Social insurance coverage had been expanded, increasing by more than 1.3 times compared to 2015, accounting for nearly 33 per cent of the workforce in 2020. The rate of participants of health insurance increased from 76.5 per cent in 2015 to about 91 per cent in 2020, he said. “The results are remarkable,” he added. By providing the application,… Read full this story

