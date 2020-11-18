Viet Nam needs solutions promoting sustainable seafood exports to the EU: experts

Workers pack frozen clams at the factory of Lenger Seafoods Vietnam Co Ltd. — VNA/VNS Photo Vu Sinh Viet Nam needs to strengthen measures to achieve the sustainable development of seafood exports to the EU market, especially after the EVFTA comes into effect, according to experts. The country gained US$183.4 million in seafood export value to the EU in two months after the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into force, said Phan Thi Thu Hien, lecturer and expert on EU market from the Foreign Trade University. “The EUTR1 certificate of origin (C/O) applications of exported seafood accounted for nearly 80 per cent of total C/O applications, ranking second in the top export commodities,” Hien said. Vietnamese exporters have had good compliance with the rules of origin to utilise the EVFTA, she said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has also supported Vietnamese firms in complying and successfully applying the preferential EUTR1 C/O, including introduction and communications about the EVFTA and its rules of origin, training and consultancy, help desks, and manual and e-guidance publications. The EU is one of the biggest export markets of Viet Nam’s fish and fish products with a value of US$1.3 billion… Read full this story

