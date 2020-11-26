Việt Nam hosts meeting to share experience with incoming UN Security Council members

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh addressed the E10-I5 dialogue late Wednesday from Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh urged the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council to work closer together to help the Council be more effective in “addressing ever greater challenges to international peace and security.” He made the statement as he was addressing a meeting drawing representatives from the 10 current non-permanent members (E10) – including Việt Nam – and the five newly-elected non-permanent members (I5) of the UN Security Council late Wednesday to share experience in UNSC activities. The meeting, held both in-person and virtually, was the first international event presided over by Việt Nam during its current term on the Council. Minh believed that since its term on the Council more than 10 years ago, “E10 members have been cooperating better, have more substantive roles to play, and show more determination in advocating for more equal distribution of work with the permanent members.” He said “cooperation does not mean we must always have the same agenda, share the same views or act the same… Read full this story

