The Viet Nam Digital Investor Club (VDI) was officially introduced to boost the establishment of the national start-up ecosystem. — Photo courtesy of VINASA The Viet Nam Digital Investor Club (VDI) was introduced on Thursday in the framework of Techfest 2020. This is the first club in Viet Nam specialising in investment activities for digital start-ups, attracting several large corporations and technological investment funds. Initiated by Viet Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), VDI aims to boost the establishment of the national start-up ecosystem. VDI’s core members include technological business people and investors operating in Viet Nam. VINASA says there is still a “gap” in the current start-up movement as both funds and investors have paid much attention to financial support and economic capacity but not to capacity building and technology development consultancy. VDI focuses on providing investment guiding and special consultation for technological start-ups so Viet Nam can have a growing number of strong digital enterprises, contributing to the national digital transformation process. Nguyen Dinh Thang, VINASA’s vice chairman cum club chairman, said: “VDI wants to become an active organisation in both domestic and international innovative start-up ecosystems. VDI hopes to help young businesses take confident steps towards… Read full this story

Viet Nam Digital Investor Club established have 294 words, post on bizhub.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.