A flooded area in Triệu Phong District, the central province of Hà Tĩnh, on October 13, following heavy downpours. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu HÀ NỘI — Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường and Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Andrew Jeffries on Tuesday signed an agreement on the bank’s emergency grant of US$2.5 million to help Việt Nam address the consequences of natural disasters in the central region. The grant is allocated from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which was designed to support the ADB’s developing members affected by major natural disasters. Minister Cường thanked ADB and Jeffries for assisting Việt Nam in responding to natural disasters, dealing with their aftermaths, and reconstruction efforts, especially in the central region, which was hit by several storms and historic floods since early October. However, he noted, the reconstruction of important infrastructure facilities and the settlement of natural disasters’ consequences require stronger efforts by the Government, ministries, sectors, and the localities affected by storms and floods, as well as support from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and ADB are working to consider proposing the Government approve an emergency loan for rebuilding… Read full this story

Việt Nam, ADB sign deal on emergency grant to aid disaster response have 346 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.