USI kicks off construction of electronic board manufacturing and assembly plant in Hải Phòng

Universal Scientific Industrial started construction for its new production base in DEEP C Industrial Zones in the northern port city of Hải Phòng. — VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) on Saturday started construction for its new production base located in DEEP C Industrial Zone in the northern port city of Hải Phòng. USI will produce the electronic circuit boards for wearable devices (watch, phone and earphone) to supply the world's top electronics companies. The 65,000-square-metre plant will employ 2,000 employees in full production and have the capacity to produce up to 14 million products annually. Construction work is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, followed by the initial commissioning and testing period. Production launch is targeted for the third quarter of 2021. USI first announced its intention to invest in a new facility in Hải Phòng in December last year. In June, USI obtained the investment registration certificate issued by the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority with an initial investment of US$200 million. The perspective of Universal Scientific Industrial's plant at DEEP C Industrial Zones. — VNS Photo The future investment scale and plan will be determined according to the needs of customers and company development.

