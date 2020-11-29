US hosts over one million international students for fifth consecutive year

The US hosts over one million international students for the fifth consecutive year (Havard University) According to the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) annual Open Doors Report released November 16, international students continue to represent 5.5 per cent of US higher education students with 1,075,496 students in the 2019-2020 academic year. Of the 23,777 Vietnamese students enrolled in higher education in the US, 69.8 per cent were undergraduates, 15.3 per cent were graduate-level students, 11.4 per cent enrolled in Optional Practical Training (OPT), and the remaining 3.5 per cent were pursuing non-degree programmes. The data also showed a slight increase of 0.6 per cent in the number of American students studying abroad in Vietnam, from 1,228 in 2017-2018 to 1,235 in the 2018-2019 academic year. International students continue to demonstrate a strong interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. More than half (52 per cent) of all international students pursued STEM majors. Despite a 4.4 per cent decline, engineering remains the most popular major for international students with one in every five pursuing studies in this field. The top 10 states for international higher education students continue to be California, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio,… Read full this story

