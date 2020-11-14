US-ASEAN partnership has never been stronger: US President’s special envoy

Australia donates millions of dollars to support ASEAN’s COVID-19 response effortsConnectivity could be the fourth pillar in ASEAN Community: AmbassadorViệt Nam exerts extra effort for cohesive, responsive ASEANASEAN Foreign Ministers’ statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast AsiaASEAN+3 senior finance officials review financial co-operation initiatives US National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien (centre) addresses the 8th ASEAN-US Summit on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — The strategic partnership between the US and ASEAN representing the aspirations of nearly a billion of people has never been stronger and is a partnership of “free, equal and independent nations” which respect one another’s sovereignty. That was the message from US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien who was speaking at the 8th ASEAN-US Summit on Saturday. O’Brien, who is also Special Envoy of President Donald Trump, commended Việt Nam’s 2020 chairmanship and leadership in advancing ASEAN’s centrality and the US-ASEAN strategic partnership. He said: “This is a special year for US-ASEAN as the two sides marked five years of the strategic partnership. “At this time of global crisis, the US-ASEAN strategic partnership has become more important as we work together to combat coronavirus.” The special envoy said the US appreciated ASEAN’s efforts to keep key supply… Read full this story

