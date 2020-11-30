A networking session at Techfest 2020. — Photo courtesy of Techfest HÀ NỘI — More than 120 networking sessions with committed investment of about US$14 million were the outcome of Techfest 2020 which wrapped up yesterday, according to the organising committee. More than 40 events within the framework of Techfest this year attracted more than 6,500 participants and more than 35,000 views from online platforms. GoStream, a start-up providing products assisting Livestream users, won first prize of the Techfest 2020’s start-up competition. GoStream will represent Việt Nam to compete at the Start-up World Cup 2021 in the US. Other start-ups in the top 10 are expected to receive committed investment of up to VNĐ500 million. Addressing the closing ceremony of Techfest on Sunday, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Trần Văn Tùng said Techfest 2020 showed the development of an innovative start-up ecosystem, moving forward and integrating with the world. The Ministry of Science and Technology will continue to implement the national project supporting innovative start-up ecosystem and assist localities to implement the project, he said. — VNS

US$14 million investment committed at Techfest 2020 have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.