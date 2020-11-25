Unveil all in package for Year-End Party at Grand Mercure Danang

Grand Mercure Danang offers special Year-End Party packages Early bird bookings with confirmation by December 20 is bestowed with a voucher of 5 per cent off the total bill for their next booking. The end of the year marks a fresh beginning and a time to celebrate past achievements while looking on towards success and happiness in the new year. Grand Mercure Danang is honoured to offer guests an extravagant package for an unforgettable celebration whether it’s for a year-end corporate party, gala dinner, or Vietnamese Tet gathering. With its world-class accommodations, state-of-the-art meeting facilities and colourful attractions, we promise you a rewarding experience you will never forget. Year-end party at Grand Mercure Danang is not only an all-in choice but also a memorable remark especially for you. With a wide variety of designed menus in three different themes – Chinese, Western, and Vietnamese cuisine – guests can savour delectable flavours in an exquisite ambience. Most noticeably, the resort offers 25 per cent discounts on drinks, LED screens, eye-catching sound and light systems, backdrop, buffet voucher, room voucher, and an optional modern or traditional-theme set up for the photo booth at the foyer that comes free of charge based on… Read full this story

