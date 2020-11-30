Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported

The new patients, both Vietnamese, entered Vietnam from Japan on Flight VN5301 on November 14 and Flight VJ7837 on November 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Medical staff checking citizens’ body temperature (Photo for illustration: nhandan.com.vn) They have been quarantined upon their arrival at Can Tho International Airport in Can Tho city and Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. The subcommittee for treatment reported that a total of 1,179 patients have been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, while the number of death related to the disease remained at 35. Among the patients undergoing treatment, six tested negative for the virus once, seven twice and 12 thrice. There are no COVID-19 patients in critical conditions. As many as 15,375 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 178 in hospitals, 14,319 in state-designated establishments and 878 at their residences. Source: VNA

