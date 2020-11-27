Stock Market Two coastal road projects in Binh Thuan require VND1.6 trillion for completion The Saigon Times Friday, Nov 27, 2020,11:52 (GMT+7) Two coastal road projects in Binh Thuan require VND1.6 trillion for completion The Saigon Times The Ke Ga area in Binh Thuan Province. Binh Thuan Province on November 25 broke ground on two coastal road projects, including the Ke Ga-Phan Thiet and Ke Ga-Tan Thien roads – PHOTO: DTO HCMC – Binh Thuan Province on November 25, broke ground on two tourism-related coastal road projects, with a total cost of approximately VND1.6 trillion. The Ke Ga-Phan Thiet road project will be newly built at a total cost of some VND1 trillion, running through Tien Thanh Commune in Phan Thiet City and Ham Thuan Nam District. The road will be 25 kilometers long and 16 meters wide, VnExpress news site reported. Another coastal road which is the current Ke Ga-Tan Thien, will be widened and upgraded, running through Tan Thanh and Tan Thuan communes in Ham Thuan Nam District and six wards in La Gi Town. The 32-kilometer-long coastal road requires VND600 billion for completion. Nguyen Tan Le, a representative of the Binh Thuan Department of Transport, said that funding for the two… Read full this story

