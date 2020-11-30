Vietnam Economy Trade surplus hits record high despite pandemic The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 30, 2020,15:28 (GMT+7) Trade surplus hits record high despite pandemicThe Saigon Times A view of the Lach Huyen International Port in the northern coastal city of Haiphong. Vietnam reports a record trade surplus of US$20.1 billion in the January-November period – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam achieved a record high trade surplus of US$20.1 billion in the January-November period although the Covid-19 pandemic continues to show complicated developments, challenging the global economy, according to the General Statistics Office. Specifically, the country exported products worth US$254.6 billion and spent US$234.5 billion on imports, up 5.3% and 1.5%, respectively, over the same period last year, the Government news website reported. In the 11-month period, the export value of up to 31 commodities surpassed US$1 billion each, accounting for 92% of the total export revenue, including six product groups with export revenue amounting to more than US$10 billion each. Specifically, the country’s biggest export earners in the period included phones and phone parts (US$46.9 billion); computers, electronic products and accessories (US$40.2 billion) and textiles and garments (US$26.7 billion). Meanwhile, the nation spent the most on computers, electronic products and accessories (US$57.4 billion); machinery,… Read full this story

