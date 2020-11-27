Trade Tra fish exporters should remain calm amid China’s control of imported frozen food By Trung Chanh Friday, Nov 27, 2020,10:03 (GMT+7) Tra fish exporters should remain calm amid China’s control of imported frozen food By Trung Chanh Employees process tra fish. Local tra fish exporters have been told to remain cool-headed amid China’s tightened control of imported frozen food to prevent any new Covid-19 infections – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has told local tra fish exporters to remain calm and not lower the export price of the fish, after the Chinese authorities tightened the surveillance of imported frozen seafood, including Vietnamese tra fish, in an attempt to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. According to VASEP, from November 10, China began doubling down on its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus through imported frozen seafood products. Specifically, Chinese competent forces have adopted surveillance, disinfection and origin traceability measures for all consignments of frozen seafood products shipped to China’s major ports such as Shanghai, Wuhan and Qingdao. Frozen seafood shipments from Vietnam, including tra fish fillets, have to be subject to food and packaging tests at the ports. However, the prolonged… Read full this story

Tra fish exporters should remain calm amid China’s control of imported frozen food have 292 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.