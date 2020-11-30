Nation Torrential rains inundate Central Highlands, South-Central regions The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 30, 2020,17:01 (GMT+7) Torrential rains inundate Central Highlands, South-Central regionsThe Saigon Times File photo of flooding in Khanh Hoa Province – PHOTO: TTXVN HCMC – Many parts of the South-Central and Central Highlands regions are facing flash floods and landslides due to torrential rains. Tran Quoc Sach, chairman of Hoa Thinh Commune of Tay Hoa District in Phu Yen Province, said on November 30 that the commune has been seeing heavy rains for the past two days, leading many rivers there to swell. More than 30 houses along the Trong and Banh Lai rivers are flooded, while many households have been evacuated to safe places, according to Sach. Besides, several bridges, including Ben Chau, Ben Loi and Ben Nhieu, remained submerged one meter under water, leading to traffic jams, Nguyen Tan Chau, chairman of Tay Hoa District, told Tuoi Tre Online. Meanwhile, Dong Xuan District of the province saw a landslide occur at a section of National Highway 19C in Phu Mo Commune due to heavy rains, while floodwaters are surging, according to Pham Trung Chanh, vice chairman of the district. Facing the same fate, the Central Highlands province of Daklak… Read full this story

