|NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the event.
To achieve higher growth, Ngan requested Quang Ninh to continue renewing its ways of thinking and doing, speeding up economic restructuring in combination with growth model change, concentrating on services, hi-tech industry and agriculture, and supporting industry, and increasing support for start-ups.
The province should bring into full play its potential and advantages to create new motivations for growth, while using resources appropriately and effectively to achieve sustainable development, and promoting connectivity in the key northern economic zone.
It is also necessary to soon complete the making of the province’s planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 in accordance with national and regional planning, and avoid overlapping in planning.
She also noted that Quang Ninh needs to develop high-quality human resources and skilled workers to meet rapid economic development requirements, and invest more in education and training to make 15 percent of its educational institutions, which have yet to meet national standards, to achieve the standards by 2025.
|At the 15th Party organization’s congress of Quang Ninh province (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Due attention has to be paid to improving the investment and business climate, she said, highlighting the importance of increasing provincial competitiveness and creating a healthy competitive environment for all economic elements to develop.
Ngan also urged the province to pay more attention to mountainous areas, carry out social welfare policies synchronously, harmonize urbanization and new-style rural area building, and continue speeding up administrative reform to better serve local people.
The NA Chairwoman highlighted the importance of ensuring defense-security, maintaining national border security, staying ready to effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges, and ensuring social order and safety.
She also asked the locality to intensify Party building and rectification, and well conduct personnel work to select competent officials.
Over the past five years, Quang Ninh has experienced high and sustainable growth, with an average annual growth rate of 10.7 percent. Average GRDP per capita is estimated at 6,700 USD in 2020, two times higher than the country’s average figure.
Source: VNA
